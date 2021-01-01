Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $204.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the past year, Stanley Black & Decker's shares have outperformed the industry. In the quarters ahead, the company is poised to gain from solid product offerings (especially related to security, healthy and do-it-yourself preferences), a positive e-commerce trend, innovation efforts and inorganic activities. Also, its commitment toward rewarding shareholders enhances its attractiveness. Cost-reduction actions (savings to the tune of $680 million are anticipated to be realized in 2020) and solid liquidity also might help. In December, the company raised its scenario planning assumption for organic growth (year over year) from 3-5% mentioned earlier to 10% for the fourth quarter. This revision reflects an impressive demand for products. In the past 60 days, the company’s earnings estimates have increased for 2020 and 2021.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

NYSE:SWK opened at $178.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.78.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $126,661.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,594.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after buying an additional 1,062,262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after buying an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,565,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,212,000 after buying an additional 56,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,274,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,598,000 after acquiring an additional 80,737 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

