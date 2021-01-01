Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Franklin Resources Put Options (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,102 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,360% compared to the typical daily volume of 281 put options.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 44.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $24.99 on Friday. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. Bank of America raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.