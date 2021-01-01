Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Franklin Resources Put Options (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,102 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,360% compared to the typical daily volume of 281 put options.
In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 44.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. Bank of America raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
