Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Advanced Drainage Systems Put Options (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 600 put options on the company. This is an increase of 953% compared to the average volume of 57 put options.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $125,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 8,066 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $512,513.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,271.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock worth $151,501,989 over the last ninety days. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.