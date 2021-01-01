Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Cameco Put Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,438 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 751% compared to the average daily volume of 404 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of CCJ opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,340,000.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. Cameco has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

