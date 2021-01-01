Storj Reaches Market Cap of $63.52 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Storj token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $63.52 million and $12.78 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00040745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00299853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017170 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00027689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.73 or 0.01976463 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,098,645 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.