Streamr DATAcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27.29 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Bancor Network and Mercatox. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00127789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.47 or 0.00557958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00166126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00301186 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018820 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00049165 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDEX, Radar Relay, Coinone, Gate.io, HitBTC, Mercatox, Binance, BitForex, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.