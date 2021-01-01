StrikePoint Gold Inc. (SKP.V) (CVE:SKP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.28

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (SKP.V) (CVE:SKP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 1093756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (SKP.V) Company Profile (CVE:SKP)

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration-stage Company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Willoughby property located in northwestern British Columbia; and Angelina property located in Rice Lake Belt, Manitoba; the Yukon properties comprising 14,031 claims, which includes 22 properties covering an area of approximately 282,000 hectares located in Yukon, Canada; and the Lobstick Property located in the Lobstick area near Lake of the Woods, Ontario.

