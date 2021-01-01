Strs Ohio Buys 1,100 Shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Howard Bancorp worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 2,269,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,103,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 96,153 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 53.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the second quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.97 million. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Howard Bancorp Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.