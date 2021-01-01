Strs Ohio Decreases Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 18.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,272 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth $14,720,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 126.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 424,408 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 82,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 46,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $13.98 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $689.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.04 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

