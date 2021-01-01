Strs Ohio Has $138,000 Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 228.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $788,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $6,641,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Also, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $1,584,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,335,900. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $59.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.85.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

