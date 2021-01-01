Strs Ohio Invests $105,000 in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $20,982,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $12,223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $886,000.

Shares of VITL opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VITL. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vital Farms from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

