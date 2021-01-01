Strs Ohio Invests $105,000 in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $20,982,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $12,223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $886,000.

Shares of VITL opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VITL. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vital Farms from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit