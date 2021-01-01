Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Information Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 201.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

III stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.51 million, a PE ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $3.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.29 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on III. ValuEngine raised shares of Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

