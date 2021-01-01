Strs Ohio Sells 200 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.27, for a total value of $378,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $1,385,816 in the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $265.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.56. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $272.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

