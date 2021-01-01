Strs Ohio Sells 40,800 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Adient were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth $3,079,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth $3,079,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Adient by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $34.77 on Friday. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ADNT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adient from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Adient from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.62.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.