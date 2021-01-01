Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.36

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.36 and traded as high as $22.74. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 23,576 shares.

SMMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. The company has a market cap of $286.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $80,324.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 416,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,898,099.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $31,071.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,959.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,927 shares of company stock valued at $191,007 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 457.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 60.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

