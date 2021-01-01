SUN (SUN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.43 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. One SUN token can now be purchased for $6.36 or 0.00021674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $29.43 million and $41.44 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUN has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00130642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00562987 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00161997 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00300387 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00050358 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,629,673 tokens. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

Buying and Selling SUN

SUN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

