Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.45.

NOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 13,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $483,002.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,966.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,265,315 shares of company stock valued at $281,051,481.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

NASDAQ:NOVA opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million.

Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

