Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Trading Up 0.9%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11.

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF)

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 60.8% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit