Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) rose 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 3,081,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,632,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

SUNW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $85.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 102.20%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $480,712.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,667.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sunworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

