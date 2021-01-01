SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Gap Down to $1.31

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.20. SuperCom shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 2,351 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

About SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

