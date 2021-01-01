Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 155,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 254,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

