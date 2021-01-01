Suretly (SUR) Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Suretly token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001262 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. During the last week, Suretly has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $86,484.82 and $27.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

