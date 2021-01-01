suterusu (SUTER) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One suterusu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. suterusu has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $91,340.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get suterusu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00297639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00028363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $583.54 or 0.01987023 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a token. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,038,000 tokens. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

suterusu Token Trading

suterusu can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.