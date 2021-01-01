SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report earnings of $3.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.24. SVB Financial Group posted earnings of $5.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $19.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.72 to $19.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $21.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.06.

SIVB opened at $387.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $389.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.64.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $75,681.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,141.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 300.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,612 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 46.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.