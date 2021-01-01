Swap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,915.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. Swap has a total market cap of $120,405.90 and approximately $9,915.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swap has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00028076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00128102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.00556541 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00166532 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300729 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,098,565 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.