Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWDBF)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

