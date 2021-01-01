SwiftCash Market Capitalization Achieves $242,536.12 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $242,536.12 and $10.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000071 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000696 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000042 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 166,555,524 coins and its circulating supply is 165,835,093 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

