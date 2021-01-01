Synchrony Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,125 put options on the company. This is an increase of 610% compared to the average daily volume of 440 put options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYF opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.47.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

