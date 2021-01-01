Synthetix (SNX) Trading Up 14.4% Over Last Week

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Synthetix token can now be purchased for approximately $8.15 or 0.00027860 BTC on exchanges. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $901.17 million and approximately $125.51 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00040828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00299592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017036 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $577.50 or 0.01973134 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Synthetix Token Profile

Synthetix (SNX) is a token. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 211,692,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,519,345 tokens. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io

Synthetix Token Trading

Synthetix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.