Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post $3.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the lowest is $400,000.00. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $510,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 529.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 million to $14.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.78 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $15.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

NASDAQ SYRS traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.85. 558,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,625. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $497.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 59,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 32,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.