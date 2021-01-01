Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Million

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post $3.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the lowest is $400,000.00. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $510,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 529.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 million to $14.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.78 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $15.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

NASDAQ SYRS traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.85. 558,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,625. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $497.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 59,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 32,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit