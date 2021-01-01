Tap Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $185,623.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Tap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a total market cap of $78.79 million and approximately $185,623.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 725.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00041175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00306574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017026 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00027951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.89 or 0.01984434 BTC.

About Tap

XTP is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

