Target (NYSE:TGT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners raised Target from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.77.
NYSE TGT opened at $176.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $181.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.59 and its 200 day moving average is $148.93.
In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,452. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.
