Target (NYSE:TGT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners raised Target from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.77.

NYSE TGT opened at $176.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $181.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.59 and its 200 day moving average is $148.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,452. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

