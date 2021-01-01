Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) and Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Head to Head Review

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) and Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Italia and Plaintree Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A Plaintree Systems -20.07% -110.08% -23.65%

Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plaintree Systems has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Telecom Italia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Plaintree Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telecom Italia and Plaintree Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $20.13 billion 0.54 $1.03 billion N/A N/A Plaintree Systems $12.52 million 0.08 -$1.88 million N/A N/A

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than Plaintree Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telecom Italia and Plaintree Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A Plaintree Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Telecom Italia beats Plaintree Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; provision of infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), real estate properties, and plant engineering. In addition, it is involved in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities; and staff functions and other support activities. Further, the company offers products and services for IT sector. The company has a strategic partnership with Google. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Plaintree Systems

Plaintree Systems Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Spain, Chile, Peru, and internationally. The company manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures comprising commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings. It also provides super-alloys for the aircraft and helicopter markets; and designs and manufactures custom hydraulic and pneumatic valves and cylinders for industrial, automation, and oil and gas markets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Arnprior, Canada.

