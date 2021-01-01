Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Teligent stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. Teligent has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $6.46.
About Teligent
