Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Teligent stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. Teligent has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $6.46.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

