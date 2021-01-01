Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

TENX opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.32.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

