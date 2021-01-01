Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.80 Million

Brokerages expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to announce sales of $47.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.90 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $45.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $185.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.40 million to $185.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $197.31 million, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $204.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $47.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.12 million.

Several analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,889,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,140 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,907,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,132,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,250,000 after purchasing an additional 396,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,310,000 after purchasing an additional 302,181 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,282,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,168,000 after purchasing an additional 278,089 shares during the period.

TRNO stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 186,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,585. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $64.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

