Tesoro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:TSNP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.17. Tesoro Enterprises shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 74,165,030 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Tesoro Enterprises Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSNP)

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiary, supplies and installs floor and wall covering materials to individual home owners (DIY), builders and contractors, and interior designers. It provides pre-finished wood, engineered wood, and laminates; wall-to-wall carpets and area rugs; linoleum and vinyl floor coverings, shades, blinds, shutters; and ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone products for internal and external use.

