TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

TFSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

TFSL stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.42. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, research analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 56,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $852,689.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $228,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in TFS Financial by 139.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 862.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

