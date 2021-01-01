The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.74.

NYSE:BK opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Balentine LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

