The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,809.25.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,751.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,768.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1,590.02. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,051 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Alphabet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.