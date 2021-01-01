The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 6,400 Price Target for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,548.24 ($111.68).

AZN stock opened at GBX 7,324 ($95.69) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,887.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,304.39. The company has a market capitalization of £96.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52-week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

