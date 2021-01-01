The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HCKT. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised The Hackett Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of HCKT opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 251,842 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 88.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 358,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 168,081 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter worth $1,847,000. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 221.8% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 233,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 161,170 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter worth $1,781,000. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.