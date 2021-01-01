The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hartford Financial has been putting in efforts to boost its portfolio through acquisitions. Divestitures also poise it well for long-term growth. Its Navigators buyout helped it expand product offerings and strengthen its commercial business lines. It is also expected to widen its underwriting strength in products capital appreciations, repayment of government funds and measures to de-risk its balance sheet has increased its financial strength. However, its shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. It is exposed to catastrophic loss, which impacted underwriting results. Softness in Personal Lines segment and escalating expenses are other concerns. The current challenging interest rate scenario continues to pose a threat to the company. Reduction in premium continues to bother.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.13.

HIG opened at $48.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,209,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,276,000 after buying an additional 2,493,639 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,795 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 882.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 723,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,880 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 211.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 757,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,183,000 after purchasing an additional 514,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 141.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 787,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after purchasing an additional 461,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

