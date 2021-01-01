The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer Sells 39,528 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 39,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,778,364.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LOVE opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.69 million, a P/E ratio of -331.46 and a beta of 2.52. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $46.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 2,742.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth $6,669,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 464.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 87,094 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

