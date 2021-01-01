The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer Sells 39,528 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 39,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,778,364.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of LOVE opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.69 million, a P/E ratio of -331.46 and a beta of 2.52. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $46.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13.
The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
