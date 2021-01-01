The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives $32.50 Average PT from Brokerages

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. BidaskClub cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.23.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 442,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,047,000 after buying an additional 223,512 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in The RMR Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,511,000 after buying an additional 181,338 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 730,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,516,000 after buying an additional 117,503 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 111.1% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 254.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 52,172 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

