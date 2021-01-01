The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $680.39

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $680.39 and traded as low as $588.60. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) shares last traded at $589.80, with a volume of 1,169,011 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGE. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 626.67 ($8.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 602.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 679.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a GBX 11.32 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.85%.

In other The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) news, insider Annette Court purchased 5,000 shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £29,300 ($38,280.64). Also, insider Jonathan Howell purchased 17,000 shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.63) per share, for a total transaction of £99,280 ($129,709.96).

About The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

