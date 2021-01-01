The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $680.39

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $680.39 and traded as low as $588.60. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) shares last traded at $589.80, with a volume of 1,169,011 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGE. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 626.67 ($8.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 602.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 679.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a GBX 11.32 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.85%.

In other The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) news, insider Annette Court purchased 5,000 shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £29,300 ($38,280.64). Also, insider Jonathan Howell purchased 17,000 shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.63) per share, for a total transaction of £99,280 ($129,709.96).

About The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit