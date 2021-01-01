The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $843.90 Million

Brokerages expect that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will announce sales of $843.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Toro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $827.50 million and the highest is $869.20 million. The Toro posted sales of $767.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of The Toro stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.84. 277,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,936. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74. The Toro has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $95.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.21.

In other The Toro news, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $957,118.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $494,543.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,204 shares of company stock worth $2,077,876 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam bought a new position in The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

