Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TBPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,393.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 17.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 488,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 71,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth $315,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 60.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

