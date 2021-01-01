TheStreet Upgrades IES (NASDAQ:IESC) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut IES from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. IES has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $955.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 35.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the second quarter valued at $235,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

