Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.26

Titan Logix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPCFF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.32. Titan Logix shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

Titan Logix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TPCFF)

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include guided wave radar gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention; level gauges for storage tanks; and communication systems for remote alarming and control.

